Fantasy Football: 5 sleeper quarterbacks for 2022 season

It’s going to be hard to land Josh Allen, the assumed QB1, in fantasy football this year because his stock is off the charts.
If you’re OK with passing on Allen — and the rest of the consensus top-12 QBs — in your fantasy draft, it’s still possible to find good QB value later in the draft with sleeper picks at the position.
Here’s a quick look at five sleeper quarterbacks to consider for the 2022 NFL season.
5
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Cousins (QB15 ADP) has ranked 11th in scoring among quarterbacks in each of the last two seasons and while going off the board 15th among QBs doesn’t make him a huge sleeper, it does make him a good value. Cousins isn’t a flashy pick, but if you load up at other positions and save QB for later in the draft, Cousins has proven to be fantasy-relevant.
4
Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders
Much like Cousins, Carr (QB14 ADP) is not a deep sleeper, but he’s being drafted lower than where he finished in scoring among QBs last year (12th). Carr has been reunited with former college teammate Davante Adams, and he’ll be playing in Josh McDaniels’ QB-friendly offense this season. Carr is another unflashy name with notable production.
3
Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints
Winston (QB20 ADP) often isn’t even being drafted outside of two-QB leagues, but he’ll likely be a top waiver wire target during the season. Before tearing his ACL last year, Winston had thrown 14 touchdown passes against just three interceptions. Winston was on pace to have a career year before his injury, and he’ll aim to build on that in 2022.
2
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
From Peyton Manning to Joe Burrow, there’s a distinguished list of top-prospect QBs who had huge breakout seasons in Year 2. That certainly doesn’t guarantee that Lawrence (QB18 ADP) will thrive in his second season, but his pedigree and the improved weaponry as well as system suggest such a jump could be on the way.
1
Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers
Letting the first 10-12 quarterbacks go off the board and then still landing Lance (QB13 ADP) could prove to be an extremely shrewd decision for fantasy football managers this year. Yes, the 49ers brought back Jimmy Garoppolo as insurance, but they still have high hopes for Lance, who posted fantastic rushing totals in college. Lance’s rushing ability will give a massive boost to his fantasy stock, similar to Jalen Hurts last year.