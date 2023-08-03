Here are five No. 3/flex wide receivers to draft in fantasy football

There is always a frenzy on fantasy football draft day to grab the high-profile players who dominate on a weekly basis. The top running backs and wide receivers fly off the board as the foundation of rosters, but depth is required to win a fantasy championship.

Landing an elite WR3/flex receiver can be just as important as stocking a roster in the initial rounds. Elite players slide into the middle rounds as individual roster needs are addressed, and some talent falls through the cracks but can still be roster cornerstones.

Here are five wide receivers outside the top-25 ADP who are strong value picks at a bargain price and could help make the difference between winning and losing a fantasy league.