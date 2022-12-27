Fantasy Football: 7 utilization stats to know from Week 15

Here are the top fantasy football utilization stats you need to know from Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season before you make any waiver-wire claims this week.
7
Detroit Lions: TE Shane Zylstra has huge game out of nowhere
Zylstra exploded in Week 16 with five catches on six targets for 26 yards and three touchdowns. Before that massive game, Zylstra had no more than two targets in any other games this season. Until he proves he’s more than a one-game wonder, though, Zylstra will remain just a dynasty stash.
6
Denver Broncos: TE Greg Dulcich gets 8 targets again
Dulcich benefited from the Broncos’ blowout game flow on Sunday, drawing eight targets for the third time in the last four weeks. He caught four passes for 39 yards and a touchdown against the Rams, marking his second score of the season. Denver’s offense is abysmal, so Dulcich is a risky play for championship games, but his stock is trending up going into 2023.
5
Seattle Seahawks: WR Laquon Treadwell draws 7 targets
Treadwell was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad on Dec. 20, and he drew seven targets in his first game as a member of Seattle’s 53-man roster. The former Vikings’ first-round bust only caught three of those targets for 26 yards. Treadwell might be a candidate for bottom-of-roster dynasty consideration for 2023 depending on how the next two weeks go.
4
New York Giants: WR Isaiah Hodgins has career day
Hodgins was targeted a career-high 11 times and caught a career-high eight receptions for 89 yards (another career high) in Week 16. He also scored again, marking the third time the rookie has scored in the last four weeks. Hodgins is heating up, and he deserves a look on the waiver wire.
3
New York Jets: Another dud for RB Zonovan Knight
It seems that Knight’s impressive three-game stretch earlier this season might have been fool’s gold. After a disappointing 13-carry, 23-yard performance last week, Knight followed that up with six carries for -2 yards in Week 16. It’s not completely his fault — New York’s offense is a mess — but Knight has quickly fallen from flex option to a bench player.
2
Baltimore Ravens: RBs J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards split work
Dobbins (12 carries for 59 yards) seems to be Baltimore’s RB1a, but Edwards (11 carries for 99 yards) gets plenty of touches. Of those two, Dobbins was the only one to draw a target as a receiver out of the backfield in Week 16. Both players have flex value to close out the season.
1
San Francisco 49ers: RB Tyrion Davis-Price gets 9 carries
Jordan Mason was inactive with a hamstring injury on Saturday and Davis-Price stepped up in his place, rushing nine times for 30 yards. Christian McCaffrey is San Francisco’s workhorse, but the team’s RB2 has flex value in a run-heavy offense. That is typically Mason, but Davis-Price will also deserve stash consideration in 2023.