Fantasy Football: 8 utilization stats to know from Week 18

Here are the top fantasy football utilization stats you need to know from Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
8
Tennessee Titans: TE Chig Okonkwo hits 4 targets again
For the sixth time in the last seven weeks, Okonkwo drew four-plus targets in Tennessee’s season finale on Saturday. The rookie tight end caught three passes for 42 yards and one touchdown, bringing his season-long totals to 32 receptions for 450 yards and three scores. Perhaps a dynasty stash.
7
Baltimore Ravens: TE Isaiah Likely ends season in style
With Mark Andrews inactive, Likely posted career highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (103) on Sunday. It will be hard for the rookie tight end to be fantasy-relevant next year if the Ravens continue featuring Andrews at the rate they have been, but he will be a key handcuff in deep leagues.
6
New England Patriots: WR DeVante Parker has best game as a Patriot
Parker had a mostly quiet year in his first season with the Patriots, but he had a big game in Week 18, catching six passes for 79 yards and two scores. New England’s quarterback situation is uncertain going forward. Parker hasn’t found much success with Mac Jones, so if Jones returns in 2023, it will be hard to trust Parker in your lineup.
5
New Orleans Saints: WR Chris Olave draws 12 targets
Olave (somewhat quietly) had a brilliant rookie season with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns. He drew 12 targets in Week 18 and Olave proved throughout the season that he can post productive numbers no matter who’s under center. He will likely be a fantasy favorite in drafts next summer.
4
Buffalo Bills: WR Gabe Davis ends season with 10 targets
Davis was targeted 10 times on Sunday but managed only three receptions for 39 yards. He ended the year with good-but-not-great totals of 48/836/7. Fantasy managers should probably anticipate similar production in 2023 with perhaps some improvement. Davis should not be overdrafted with a huge boost expected, though.
3
Denver Broncos: RB Tyler Badie emerges as RB3
A few weeks after being signed off the Ravens’ practice squad, Badie made his NFL debut on Sunday and served as the team’s third-string running back. He was given limited opportunities (one rush and one carry), but he made the most of them with a 24-yard touchdown on his first career touch. He is nothing more than a deep handcuff in dynasty for now, but keep him in mind for the future.
2
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Ronald Jones emerges in season finale
Not the season some fantasy managers were hoping for from Jones this year. The ex-Bucs running back played in just six games and was limited to a bit role until the team’s regular-season finale. Jones rushed 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, and if he takes advantage of any opportunities in the playoffs, perhaps the Chiefs will re-sign him this offseason. Fantasy managers would probably prefer for him to leave KC’s crowded backfield instead.
1
Indianapolis Colts: RB Zack Moss tops 100 yards
Whether you own Jonathan Taylor or not, you will want Moss on your roster in 2023. The running back rushed 18 times for 114 yards and a touchdown in Week 18 and proved over the last four weeks that he is a capable, productive running back when Taylor is sidelined. Moss might end up being the most valuable handcuff running back in fantasy next year.