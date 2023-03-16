Fantasy football: Life after Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

Although the trade has yet to be consummated, the New York Jets’ acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers appears to be a matter of when, not if. The move will usher in a new era for the Packers, which have had Rodgers at the helm since 2008. Now, the mantle of QB1 passes to Jordan Love, who was selected 26th overall during the 2020 draft.

While the team is likely to add key personnel in the draft and free agency, it’s still a good time for a first look at what the Packers offense could look like post-Rodgers.