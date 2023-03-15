Aaron Rodgers chooses the New York Jets, pending trade agreement

The drama is over. Aaron Rodgers informed the Green Bay Packers that he wants to play for the New York Jets after the Packers brass internally decided to move on with Jordan Love as the next starting quarterback in Titletown. Rodgers, 39, said the Packers are holding up the process to trade him to New York due to compensation requests.

The Packers are in the driver’s seat here, because it’s abundantly clear to everyone watching that the Jets have no leverage in the situation. Rodgers is the only remaining quarterback known to be available for New York to acquire with a championship-now pedigree. The deal will get done, and it’s just a matter of time at this point.

Last week, I wrote about the topic, so here’s an excerpt from the article’s fantasy football analysis of the situation: