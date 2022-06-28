Fantasy football preview: Green Bay Packers wide receivers

For the past four seasons, the connection between Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams was arguably the best in football. A year ago, it seemed that partnership might dissolve amid Rodgers’ drama with the team.

While those fences were mended, Adams was dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason after not coming to terms on a long-term pact. In addition, No. 2 receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling departed in free agency, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

With his longtime safety net and premier deep threat both gone, Rodgers will need to adjust on the fly to a group that’s primarily a mix unproven and past-their-prime options. The biggest additions are second-round pick Christian Watson, who rated as one of the best pure athletes at receiver in the past 30-plus years, and Sammy Watkins, the talented but oft injured veteran. Holdovers include Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Amari Rodgers.

While it’s always possible that a second-year jump from Rodgers or unexpectedly quick ascension from someone like fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs could shake things up, for now we’ll focus on the quartet of Lazard, Watson, Cobb, and Watkins.

