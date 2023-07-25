Here's the best way to address Saints RBs in fantasy football

During their peak years under current Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints featured a two-headed rushing attack that featured, most memorably, the tandem of running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. After Ingram departed, the team tried to plug veteran RB Latavius Murray in alongside Kamara, but it wasn’t as effective. Then, over the last two years, New Orleans has leaned on Kamara as the primary back.

The results haven’t been great, and the offseason signing of RB Jamaal Williams, who led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with the Detroit Lions last year, was a move to help bring the ground game back to its previous heights while lessening the load on Kamara. The Saints also drafted running back Kendre Miller in the third round, though that seems more like a move with an eye on the future rather than 2023.

While Payton is gone, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael remains, entering his 15th season in the role. He’ll be tasked with integrating Williams, as well as new QB Derek Carr, and reinvigorating an offense that finished 19th and 22nd, respectively, in scoring the past two years after ranking in the top 10 in each of the previous 10 campaigns.