How many Detroit Lions receivers will be relevant in 2023 fantasy football?

Given Reynolds’ history with Goff, adding him on waivers in 2021 made a lot of sense. He flashed some big plays for a talent-poor group that year as well, but his first full season with the Lions was a struggle. Injuries cost him three games, and his 38-479-3 line didn’t move the needle. Reynolds did less as the season wore on as well, catching just four balls over the final three weeks.

Raymond offered next to nothing on offense from the time he entered the NFL in 2016 through 2020, catching just 19 passes combined. Over the past two years, though, he has totaled 95 receptions, 1,192 yards, and four touchdowns. He’s undersized at 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, and is suited to the slot, which is St. Brown’s best position as well. Odds are they’ll pick their spots with Raymond, making it difficult to envision a very high ceiling.

Mims was acquired via trade from the New York Jets and will compete for a roster spot. He’s of no immediate consequence for fantasy owners, but in the best-case scenario, Detroit opts to roster him as an occasional deep threat.