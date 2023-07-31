Fantasy football outlook: New York Jets running backs

Frequently, players enter the NFL and take time to develop. Sometimes, though, they step in and look the part from the get-go. Hall is an example of the latter. Although he opened last season operating in tandem with Carter, the then-rookie took over as the lead back in Week 4, and in three games operating in that capacity, Hall collected 396 combined yards and three touchdowns. He’d already posted 72 yards and a score on just four carries in Week 7 when he tore his ACL, costing him the rest of 2022.

Hall suffered the injury on Oct. 23, so Week 1 will be around 11 months after the injury. While he has already been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, that’s merely a formality, and there’s optimism he’ll be ready to suit up on Sept. 11. Even if he’s eased back into action, Hall is lined up to be the lead back in 2023, barring additional injuries or personnel additions. Running back Dalvin Cook recently visited the Jets but left without a contract — the two parties are expected to remain in touch. Should he come aboard, it will be a direct blow to Hall’s grasp on the RB1 share of the workload.