Fantasy football outlook: New York Jets running backs

It’s a brave new world for the New York Jets following the acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While the team didn’t acquire the four-time MVP to shy away from the passing game, New York’s ground attack should be much more viable in 2023 thanks to the threat of Rodgers picking apart the opposing secondary. That’s in contrast to whatever it was QB Zach Wilson and company did last year when the club ranked 26th in rushing at 99.2 yards per game.
Most of the principles from the group who posted that number return, including running backs Breece Hall, Michael Carter, and Zonovan Knight, who will be joined by rookie RB Israel Abanikanda. Where can fantasy owners expect to find value in this position group? Let’s find out.
Breece Hall
Frequently, players enter the NFL and take time to develop. Sometimes, though, they step in and look the part from the get-go. Hall is an example of the latter. Although he opened last season operating in tandem with Carter, the then-rookie took over as the lead back in Week 4, and in three games operating in that capacity, Hall collected 396 combined yards and three touchdowns. He’d already posted 72 yards and a score on just four carries in Week 7 when he tore his ACL, costing him the rest of 2022.
Hall suffered the injury on Oct. 23, so Week 1 will be around 11 months after the injury. While he has already been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, that’s merely a formality, and there’s optimism he’ll be ready to suit up on Sept. 11. Even if he’s eased back into action, Hall is lined up to be the lead back in 2023, barring additional injuries or personnel additions. Running back Dalvin Cook recently visited the Jets but left without a contract — the two parties are expected to remain in touch. Should he come aboard, it will be a direct blow to Hall’s grasp on the RB1 share of the workload.
Michael Carter
Carter was the team’s leading rusher in 2021, gaining 639 yards on 141 carries while adding 325 yards via 36 receptions. He was penciled in to split time with Hall heading into last year, but that arrangement didn’t last long with Carter falling into a backup role. Even the season-ending injury to Hall didn’t thrust the former Tar Heel back into prominence, and he ended up posting double-digit carries in a game just five times last year with none of them coming after Nov. 6.
He’s a capable receiver, and he did finish with a respectable 690 combined yards, but it doesn’t look like the Jets view Carter as more than a complementary piece, regardless of who else is available. We’ll see how effectively he can turn the page on a disappointing sophomore season.
Israel Abanikanda
A fifth-round pick, Abanikanda ran for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns for Pitt in 2022. He has a legit second gear and good field vision. The rookie also has a lot to learn as his blocking and receiving abilities leave something to be desired, and he had issues with ball security in college, which is a definite no-no at the NFL level. If he learns the offense quickly, Abanikanda could get some early run while Hall gets back up to speed, and from there it’s possible he could emerge as the No. 2 back if he performs well, even though Carter would likely remain the top option on passing downs.
Zonovan Knight
Signed off the practice squad when Hall went down, Knight was inactive until Week 12, when he ran 14 times for 69 yards. He’d serve as the primary back the rest of the way. Things started off well (298 combined yards in his first three games), but it went south in a hurry as defenses dared the Jets to move the ball through the air with Knight managing just 103 total yards and no TDs over the final four games. If Abanikanda plays well in the preseason, Knight could become expendable.
Fantasy football outlook
A year ago, it was almost a coin flip between Carter and Hall. This year, it’s Hall. The second-year back looked like a difference maker in limited burn as a rookie, and even taking into account the idea that the Jets will manage his touches early on, Hall looks like a useful RB2 — just make sure you’re patient if he gets off to slow start.
Carter might be a late-round target in larger leagues, though even as an RB5 he doesn’t generate much excitement. Abanikanda is purely a late flier if Cook isn’t signed, while Knight holds no appeal currently.