Diving into the San Francisco QB room for fantasy football answers

Leading up to the 2022 campaign, the San Francisco 49ers believed they had a long-term plan in place. They were going to jettison quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (now with the Las Vegas Raiders) and turn the offense over to QB Trey Lance, drafted third overall in 2021. It didn’t work out that way. The 49ers found no market for an injured Garoppolo, and Lance would suffer a second-ending broken ankle in Week 2. Jimmy G took over before suffering a broken foot that ended his 2022 as well and paved the way for rookie Brock Purdy, who won every outing he started until the NFC Championship Game.

It was in the NFCCG when Purdy suffered an elbow injury that required surgery in March, which doubtless played a role in the team signing free-agent QB Sam Darnold (Carolina Panthers). Darnold, himself a former No. 3 overall pick, assumes the veteran mantle opened by the departure of Garoppolo. Now the question becomes where things stand with San Francisco’s quarterback situation.