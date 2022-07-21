Trying to make sense of Miami's crowded backfield

Despite going a combined 19-14 over the past two seasons, the Miami Dolphins effectively blew things up this offseason, replacing head coach Brian Flores with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and then aggressively overhauling their depth chart. While the acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill grabbed the headlines, the Dolphins’ backfield saw plenty of attention as well — that should come as no surprise given Myles Gaskin led the team in rushing with just 612 yards.

In an effort to put a more dynamic ground game around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Miami signed a trio of backs in free agency: Chase Edmonds (two years, $12.6 million), Raheem Mostert (one year, $3.125 million), and Sony Michel (one year, $2.1 million). Gaskin returns as well. It’s a crowded backfield, so let’s look at the candidates to see who’s worthy of your attention.

