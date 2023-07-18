Fantasy football: Cincinnati Bengals running back breakdown

It’s been anything but smooth sailing over the past year-plus for Mixon, who followed up a 1,205-yard, 13-touchdown performance in 2021 with just 814 yards and seven rushing scores a year ago. He also missed time due to a concussion. That was just the news on the field. Off the field, things were even more complicated. Mixon had a warrant issued in February for aggravated menacing that was rescinded and then eventually reopened.

Any thought that Mixon would be released was effectively laid to rest recently, however, when he and the Bengals agreed to a restructured contract. Things seemed to be trending that direction anyway given how little Cincy had done at the position in free agency or the draft.

At this stage, Mixon stands to operate as the primary back once again, and perhaps we’ll see a continued increase in his receiving after he set career highs in receptions (60) and receiving yards (441) last year.