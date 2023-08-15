Fantasy football: Dalvin Cook joins the Jets to bolster New York's backfield

The wait is over, folks. Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has agreed to join the New York Jets and will improve an already talented backfield. It also further devalues Breece Hall as he’s returning from knee reconstruction and wasn’t expected to be 100 percent himself during the first half of the season.

Cook will play behind a surefire Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and should be a versatile asset in fantasy leagues. The well-rounded Florida State product is no stranger to injury, however, so gamers should consider that when factoring him into their draft plans.

The biggest question here is what kind of role will Cook and Hall have together when they’re both healthy. Hall was having a fine rookie season before the injury and will be a full year removed from the ACL tear come October 23. From a physical standpoint, the knee currently is structurally sound, but regaining confidence and spring in his step may take until the second half of the season.