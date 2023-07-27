Fantasy football preview: Philadelphia Eagles running backs

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most prolific rushing teams in the NFL – finishing first in rushing yards in 2021 and fifth in 2022. But the organization never seems fully satisfied with its running game and made some big moves in the offseason.

Miles Sanders was coming off the best season of his career with 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, but he was allowed to leave via free agency. He was replaced in free agency with the signing of Rashaad Penny, and then the Eagles cut a trade with Detroit to acquire D’Andre Swift.

Both of the new acquisitions have significant injury histories, but the talent runs deep in Philly with holdovers Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott proving to be reliable role players.