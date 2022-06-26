Which receiver should be chosen second in fantasy football drafts?

There is little debate as to which wide receiver is going to be the first one to come off draft boards or fetch the highest asking price in auctions. Coming off his monster 2021 season, it’s hard to argue that it would be anyone other than Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams.

The question then becomes who checks in at No. 2? That is up for debate, and three candidates are looking to be that guy – Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals. Each one can make a strong case for being the next player to come off the board as a roster cornerstone piece.

Before we get any more words on the page, the overall consensus in ADP solidly favors Jefferson. Is it presumptuous, or is the third-year Viking an unquestioned lock after reviewing all of the key factors at play?

