Is 2022 the year David Njoku finally lives up to his potential?

As we revisit the Cleveland Browns’ passing game, having discussed their receiving corps last month, we must once again open with the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was subjected to a three-day disciplinary hearing in late June with post-hearing briefs due on July 12. With training camp now just over a week away, we should expect to learn the length of Watson’s suspension at any point. Speculation has the QB’s suspension ranging anywhere from a few games to a full season, but until we get official word it’s meaningless chatter.

With Baker Mayfield now a member of the Carolina Panthers, veteran Jacoby Brissett stands ready to make however many starts are needed to cover Watson’s suspension. The journeyman has started 37 games in his career across three franchises, compiling a 14-23 record and a 36-to-17 TD:INT ratio in that time. Brissett is as prototypical a game manager as you’re like to find on an NFL roster — he averaged 218 yards and a touchdown per game in five starts with the Miami Dolphins last year. Cleveland also will look to add another veteran passer should Watson miss time.

Although clearly the Browns’ passing attack would be much more potent with Watson at the helm, the strength of their running game should keep defenses from focusing on the pass. To that end, we saw Case Keenum (now with the Buffalo Bills) go 2-0 in his two starts for Cleveland while throwing for 375 yards and three TDs in a role like what Brissett would fill. Those are modest numbers, but outside of wide receiver Amari Cooper there aren’t a lot of proven targets, so the tight ends should see action.