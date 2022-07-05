Who is the No. 2 overall running back in 2022 fantasy football?

This is a difficult ranking process because each player is the centerpiece of his offense. RB2 goes to Derrick Henry. He’s the most one-dimensional player in the group, but when you touch the ball that many times a game, you have the ability to put up big fantasy points on a weekly basis and transcends scoring formats.

No. 3 is Austin Ekeler, because he is such a dynamic threat in the passing game that anything he gives you on the ground is a bonus (and it’s hard to ignore 20 touchdowns, which also levels the playing field for different scoring systems).

The fourth is Najee Harris. The Steelers know what they have in him and aren’t going to ease Harris into a heavy workload like they did as a rookie. If he stays healthy, he will surpass his rookie numbers.

RB5 is Joe Mixon. He may well be the “safest” pick of the four thanks to the highest floor of any of them. That said, he isn’t dominant on the ground like Henry or the receiving threat of Ekeler and Harris.