Derrick Henry reigns supreme, but will another Titans back emerge?

Every team in the NFL has two or three backs who are offensive contributors to some degree … except the Tennessee Titans. In the modern era of the NFL, no team has committed to the run and one player in particular (Derrick Henry) as much as Tennessee. Even at the height of their careers, LaDainian Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson had a backup to carry some of the load. Not the Titans.

Last year, Henry had 382 touches in 16 games (349 rushes, 33 receptions). The second most carries by a running back was Hassan Haskins with 25 – 12 of those coming in the one game Henry missed.

This hasn’t been unusual. Since becoming the full-time starter in 2019, in 55 games, Henry has rushed 1,249 times – an astonishing 23 carries a game. Most players are lucky to rush 23 times once or twice a year, much less averaging that number over a four-year span. Head coach Mike Vrabel has built his offense around Henry, and no running back in the league is even close to the level of playing time that Henry gets. This may be the “Last Dance” in the Henry era, but the offense remains designed for Henry to run 25 times.