Fantasy Football: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver breakdown

Everything here is contingent on Pickett. He threw just seven touchdowns in 13 starts and took his lumps. For this receiver group to have any fantasy value, Pickett is going to have make to take significant steps forward.

The general consensus in ADP rankings is that both Pickens and Johnson are WR3 fantasy prospects. Most rankings have them extremely close, with Johnson getting the nod more times than not. However, Pickens big-play downfield ability is likely going to produce more big weeks, which is what you look for in a WR3 – a player who doesn’t have to be in your weekly lineup but is when he has a good matchup. That’s why if both are on the board when you pick, Pickens has a higher ceiling.

It’s hard enough to endorse two receivers for an offense that struggled as mightily as Pittsburgh did last year, but you can’t push three. Robinson is a name talent who will likely be a waiver wire pickup because of his history of big games.

There are more questions than answers here. The best draft strategy may be commit to Pickens or Johnson as a WR4, and if they’re gone before you get there, so be it.