Fantasy football draft prep: Breaking biases

Recency bias is a real thing. Fantasy owners get hung up on how well or poorly a player has done in relation to past ownership. We all have heard someone explain they chose a player because of familiarity and past success of rostering said player.

Some players are insanely consistent and productive, such as Antonio Brown was during his time in Pittsburgh. Until he wasn’t. Fantasy owners fall in love with successes of the past and unfairly avoid players with whom they have had negative experiences for nothing more than the memory of a bad outcome. Perfectly natural, but definitely avoidable.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler burned gamers in 2020 but was poised to rebound a year ago and ended up delivering the goods. He was a PPR monster in 2019 when Melvin Gordon was injured but then fell on hard times with injuries of his own in 2020, which could have made some gamers afraid to take a chance on him again. However, an honest look at the situation suggested a return to similar production from ’19, provided he stayed healthy. Sure, risk mitigation is at play in scenarios like Ekeler’s, but there can be a fine line between avoiding pitfalls and creating your own out of hesitancy.

It reminds of the friend who won’t go to a specific restaurant because one time they had a bad meal. There are dozens of conceivable reasons why the meal wasn’t up to their liking, but applying a blanket rule based on one experience deprives the restaurant a chance at redemption and the friend of satisfaction. Think about all of the instances in your life where something pleasantly surprised you after a sour experience. It is mainly due to you letting go of cognitive biases based on past results. And, if you buy/sell/eat/drink, etc. enough of anything, you’re bound to encounter a problem. The same goes in fake football.

In fantasy, so many changes year over year must be factored into player valuation. A change in coaching staff, surrounding personnel, player health, refocused dedication, off-the-field lifestyle changes … you name it. Use the biases of others to your advantage.

It also works in the opposite direction. Take Saquon Barkley in 2021 for example. No one doubted his freakish talent, but the reality is the prior two years had been injury-marred disasters, and he was still not ready for a normal workload to open the year. Tack on a shaky offensive line and a quarterback who appeared to be regressing and we had even more reason to say maybe Barkley just wasn’t a wise choice heading into 2021. The point being, investing a top-20 pick in a guy who may give half a season of strong play requires so much else to go right in your draft.