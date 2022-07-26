Fantasy football rookie receivers: Drake London vs. Treylon Burks

It’s almost a rite of passage in the NFL that when an organization parts with a star receiver – either by retirement, release, trade or via free agency – those teams waste little time in trying to replace them in the draft.

Such is the case for both the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans, who have seen their receiver corps reduced for a variety of reasons and both used first-round picks to address the issue.

Atlanta was the first to address wide receiver in the draft when they selected Drake London with the eighth pick. The Falcons have a glaring need at wide receiver since they traded Julio Jones in 2021, let Russell Gage leave in free agency, and will be without Calvin Ridley, who is currently serving a suspension.

The same is true with Tennessee. Over 13 months, the Titans moved on from Corey Davis, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.

So who would you rather have of these two perceived draft saviors?