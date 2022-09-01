Fantasy Football: 5 breakout running backs for 2022 season

Dobbins (RB23 ADP) played in a shared backfield as a rookie in 2020, and he then missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL. His status for Week 1 this year is uncertain, but once he returns to health, Dobbins is poised to serve as the lead back in a run-heavy offense. Veteran Kenyan Drake was signed after his release by Las Vegas, and he’ll be a factor early on but doesn’t figure to interfere for long. A former second-round pick, Dobbins showed great flashes in 2020 with a 6.0 yards per carry average and 13 total touchdowns in 15 games (one start). Now the primary RB in Baltimore, Dobbins should have a breakout season.

We have more than a quarter-century track record of creating fantasy football champs. Sign up for The Huddle today to gain an award-winning edge on the competition!