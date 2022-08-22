Fantasy football: 5 wide receiver bust candidates for 2022

OK, to be clear, in a PPR league, you’re probably not going to regret drafting Kupp with your first-round pick. But some managers are drafting Kupp first overall, expecting a repeat of his 2021 performance. Kupp is probably going to have a good season, but receivers rarely post back-to-back career years, and he’s unlikely to approach 2,000 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022. Before last season, Kupp had six or fewer TDs in three of his first four seasons. Granted, that was before Matthew Stafford joined the Rams, but Kupp’s TD total seems almost certain to decline this fall.

Again, he’s not a bust as a first-round pick, but he’ll be a bust to fantasy managers hoping for Kupp’s numbers from last season.