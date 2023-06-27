Denver has three notable TEs, so does that mean the Broncos have none?

At this time last year, people were wondering if the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson would turn the Denver Broncos into Super Bowl contenders. Twelve months later, the question is whether the hiring of Sean Payton can salvage things following a disastrous season that saw Denver finish dead last in scoring while ending with a 5-12 mark.

Even if we don’t see a full resurrection of Wilson’s career, it’s hard to imagine he won’t improve on last year’s disaster when he passed for 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns. For reference, over his final five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson averaged 3,773 yards, 33 TDs, and eight INTs.

More success would equal more opportunities, and while the tight end position was an afterthought under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, we could see it rebound under Payton, who oversaw the golden years of tight end Jimmy Graham, a former teammate of Wilson in Seattle. So, is there anyone for fantasy owners to pay attention to in the Mile High City?