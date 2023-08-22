Fantasy football: Indianapolis Colts offensive breakdown

While he didn’t exactly dazzle in his professional debut — completing just seven of 12 passes for 67 yards with an interception — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was named the starter last week, still took a seat on the bench during the second preseason contest against the Chicago Bears.
The fourth overall pick has athleticism that makes Richardson an intriguing QB2, but what does starting the rookie from Week 1 on mean for the rest of the Colts offense? Perhaps more importantly, a recent development in the running backs room may have more pronounced impact on this offense.
Running backs
With word coming out that running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has been granted permission to seek a trade, this backfield is in flux. It had appeared the star back would be returning to the team on better terms, though Monday’s breaking news implies the two sides truly are headed for a divorce.
We’ll address this situation as if he is indeed out the door. RB Zack Moss, whenever he returns from a broken arm, should have the inside track on the starting job. That said, it assumes a trade of Taylor doesn’t fetch starting-caliber back in return. Going on that premise, Moss and rookie Evan Hull or 24-year-old Deon Jackson should be next in line for significant work. Well-traveled veteran Kenyan Drake is on the roster, too, though he has done little in recent years to instill confidence in him being effective.
Head coach Shane Steichen’s offense found tremendous success last year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Obviously, though, it’s not a pure copy-and-paste situation. Jalen Hurts had two full seasons under his belt, Philly has an elite offensive line, and they have a better group of pass catchers. Nonetheless, Richardson makes the Indy ground game more dangerous than Minshew would have as the starter.
Richardson in the lineup is a double-edged sword for the running backs. He’ll steal touches, especially around the end zone, but his mere presence makes RPOs that much more dangerous to defend.
Wide receivers
This isn’t a deep group, and the only two names to know for fantasy owners are Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. With the inexperienced Richardson at the helm, the team is more apt to keep things streamlined in terms of reads, and the 6-foot-4, 223-pound Pittman figures to be the primary more than anyone else. He has established himself as a reliable possession receiver and is a durable presence in the lineup — he played 1,065 snaps in 2022, whereas Pierce logged 725.
Pierce should see more work in his second season with WR Parris Campbell, who racked up 980 snaps, signing with the New York Giants in free agency. The former Cincinnati Bearcat flashed as a rookie, posting a 41-593-2 line with 14.5 yards per catch, well above Pittman’s average of 9.3 yards. He’s the clear No. 2 option on the outside, and last year’s second-round pick appears well positioned to inherit some of the 63 receptions Campbell recorded last season.
Tight ends
A year ago, Jelani Woods finished third at the position in snaps (334) behind TEs Mo Alie-Cox (586) and Kylen Granson (408). Look for that to change in 2023. He did manage to generate the most fantasy production of the trio. At 6-foot-7, 253 pounds, Woods has elite size, and the Virginia alum appears ready to step into the lead role. He was a third-round pick before last season, and despite limited burn he still finished fourth on the club in receiving yards (312).
Tight ends have long been seen as attractive checkdown options for young QBs, and Woods’ height also makes him an inviting target in the red zone and on 50-50 balls.
Fantasy football outlook
Over the course of a full 17-game slate, the move to Richardson should be a net positive for Indy’s skill players, even if there are some bumpy moments while he adjusts to the NFL game. No Taylor would mean a less dynamic offensive presence overall, however, as defenses have little to fear in terms of a big-play weapon from this group. As for the rookie’s own fantasy worth, we’re looking at a risky No. 2 who will post starting-worthy results against the right opponent, largely thanks to his legs.
The running back situation is impossible to properly forecast at this point, since Taylor’s apparent departure has been set in motion. Should he somehow manage to stick around, he’s a top-five fantasy back, and no other back is worthy of a pick in a standard league format. In the event of Taylor being dealt, we’ll dedicate a response to the backfield’s fantasy stock.
With the receivers, the change is subtle. Pittman was the only one draftable as a starter before the move was announced, and he retains that designation afterwards. His ability to get open quickly and secure catches in traffic should make him a popular target for Richardson. Pittman is a solid WR3 who has some low-end WR2 potential as the rookie develops. Pierce could be added to watch lists, but he’s not worth drafting outside of deep formats.
Woods could be the big winner. Whether that’s enough to make him a late-round target is debatable, given his own limited body of work, but he’s such a big target on short and intermediate routes that he at least warrants consideration. In leagues where you’re looking to carry a second tight end, Woods would be an interesting flier.