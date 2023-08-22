Fantasy football: Indianapolis Colts offensive breakdown

With word coming out that running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has been granted permission to seek a trade, this backfield is in flux. It had appeared the star back would be returning to the team on better terms, though Monday’s breaking news implies the two sides truly are headed for a divorce.

We’ll address this situation as if he is indeed out the door. RB Zack Moss, whenever he returns from a broken arm, should have the inside track on the starting job. That said, it assumes a trade of Taylor doesn’t fetch starting-caliber back in return. Going on that premise, Moss and rookie Evan Hull or 24-year-old Deon Jackson should be next in line for significant work. Well-traveled veteran Kenyan Drake is on the roster, too, though he has done little in recent years to instill confidence in him being effective.

Head coach Shane Steichen’s offense found tremendous success last year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Obviously, though, it’s not a pure copy-and-paste situation. Jalen Hurts had two full seasons under his belt, Philly has an elite offensive line, and they have a better group of pass catchers. Nonetheless, Richardson makes the Indy ground game more dangerous than Minshew would have as the starter.

Richardson in the lineup is a double-edged sword for the running backs. He’ll steal touches, especially around the end zone, but his mere presence makes RPOs that much more dangerous to defend.