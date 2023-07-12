Fantasy football injury round-up: July edition

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp underwent “tightrope” surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain. He missed the start of OTAs due to the birth of his child, but it’s unclear if he has been officially cleared to practice. The prolific wideout said in January that he felt good about the status of his rehab, and he was doing light work in June. The team has no incentive to rush Kupp back, though he appears on track for training camp.

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints: A rash of injuries in recent years have completely derailed the one-time best receiver in fantasy. Thomas (toe) is nearly 100 percent healthy and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, per head coach Dennis Allen, after he was present during mandatory June minicamp.

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns: Cooper played through a core injury last year and opted for surgery in the offseason. The recovery process isn’t expected to impede his availability for training camp.

Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens: Beckham’s second ACL reconstruction was performed Feb. 22, 2022, so the health of his knee is no longer a concern.

DJ Chark Jr., Carolina Panthers: The oft-injured vertical threat had cleanup surgery in March on his nagging ankle and was spotted at practice May 23 but didn’t participate on the field. No updates have been available since, though he should be A-OK for training camp.

Allen Robinson, Pittsburgh Steelers: A stress fracture in his foot led to surgery the insertion of a screw for stability. He passed his physical after being traded to the Steelers and is expected to work out of the slot. Robinson was back on the field for early-June 11-on-11 drills.

Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears: After finishing the 2022 season on IR in late November, Mooney (foot, ankle) said on July 9 that he’ll be ready for training camp. He had screws put into his foot and also had tightrope surgery to stabilize a fractured fibula.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans: Collins has been participating in organized team activities/minicamp after suffering a Week 13 foot injury that cost him the remainder of the 2022 season.

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals: Moore ended 2022 on IR and recently said he had both sides of his groin surgically repaired for sports hernia and had his pinkie finger operated on. He’s already been back on the field for OTAs.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens: A Lisfranc injury required surgery that ended Bateman’s season, but the good news is his midfoot sprain is healed, and he is ready to roll.

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts: A hip injury prevented him from participating in mandatory minicamp over the past three weeks, and no timetable has been given for his return.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts: A minor knee injury in June cost him time during minicamp, though the rookie should be unencumbered for training camp later this month.

Ben Skowronek, Los Angeles Rams: Head coach Sean McVay said Skowronek missed time in minicamp with a foot issue. No further update was provided.

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings: An undisclosed injury knocked him out of mandatory minicamp, but the rookie first-rounder is expected to be back for the start of training camp, according to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, New England Patriots: A June 14 report said he missed minicamp practice due to an undisclosed injury. NFL Network later reported the absence stems from a lingering knee injury suffered in 2022…. Not ideal.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints: A tweaked Achilles tendon had him missing some time as of mid-June, but the issue isn’t believed to be serious. Expect the team to be cautious with their prized wideout.

Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints: The unheralded receiver missed minicamp time with a groin strain and hasn’t received an official update since the June 13 report.

Russell Gage Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers: An undisclosed injury forced him out of action in mid-June.

John Metchie, Houston Texans: After missing his rookie season while battling leukemia, Metchie was cleared and returned for minicamp but suffered a hamstring strain that will keep him out until the start of training camp.

Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos: A torn ACL suffered last August robbed him of the entire 2022 season. Patrick has confirmed he’s fully recovered and cleared to do all football activities.

Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants: Yet another ACL tear on the list … Robinson is a candidate to begin the season on the Reserve/Injured list, according to the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

Mecole Hardman, New York Jets: Hardman (pelvis) hoped to be ready for OTAs in a March update, and he said on Twitter on May 23 that he is, “Just ready to be healthy and be able to play football again!” Expect a full return for training camp.

Kyle Philips, Tennessee Titans: The slot receiver’s 2022 season was cut short thanks to a hamstring injury, and he’s ready after bulking up.

KJ Hamler, Denver Broncos: The constantly injured receiver underwent surgery in March to repair a torn pectoral muscle and has a chance to be ready for Week 1.

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants: Yet another major injury — this time a torn ACL — has Shepard once again on the mend entering the offseason. He was running routes during the May 25 practice and noted in early June that he’s on track to be a full-go before Week 1.

Justyn Ross, Kansas City Chiefs: A 2020 spine injury derailed Ross’ FBS career. He returned in ’21 for a 10-game slate at Clemson and missed his entire 2022 rookie season with a foot issue. As of mid-April, he was working on routes with Patrick Mahomes, and Ross was praised during early OTA action.