Fantasy football expectations for Detroit's revamped backfield

You could make a decent case that the Detroit Lions’ offensive success was one of last season’s most surprising stories as they jumped from 22nd in 2021 to fourth, averaging 380 yards per game. While their gains on the ground were more modest, going from 19th (110.9 YPG) to 11th (128.2), their 23 rushing touchdowns trailed only the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Despite that success, the Lions completely overhauled the position. RB Jamaal Williams, who led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns (and finished second to Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler in total scores), wasn’t re-signed and eventually landed with the New Orleans Saints. The team also moved on from talented but oft-injured running back D’Andre Swift, trading him to Philadelphia during the draft.

In their stead, Detroit signed former Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery to a three-year deal, and then raised eyebrows across the league by using the 12th overall pick on running back Jahmyr Gibbs. On paper, the new duo looks like an upgrade over Williams and Swift, particularly given the latter’s issues staying healthy, but how will they deliver for fantasy owners? Let’s look.