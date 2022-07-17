Examining New England's uninspiring receiving corps

The New England Patriots’ struggles in identifying, drafting, and/or developing talent at the receiver position is no secret (just bring up names like Aaron Dobson, Taylor Price, or recently traded Chicago Bears receiver N’Keal Henry to longtime Pats fans), but they continue to try to find the right mix of players.

Quarterback Mac Jones enjoyed a solid rookie season, though the team leaned on the ground game and its defense while limiting what they asked of their young triggerman.

Things could be different this year after longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels departed to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The position will remain vacant in 2022, and head coach Bill Belichick has yet to announce who will call the plays. While it’ll still be Belichick’s vision, one would expect the training wheels to be taken off Jones to some extent in Year 2.

He’ll have no shortage of targets with the team’s top three receivers returning while also being joined by a trade acquisition (DeVante Parker) and a high-round draft pick (Tyquan Thornton).