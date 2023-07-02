How will Denver Broncos running backs fare this season?

Few teams have experienced the turnover at running back that the Denver Broncos did between the end of the 2022 season and the start of 2023. New head coach Sean Payton has a history of mixing and matching running backs effectively over the long term (see the coexistence of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram as proof), but Payton has cleaned house in the RB room and has more questions than answers heading toward training camp.

In 2022, the Broncos seemingly hoarded veteran running backs with Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack, Chase Edmonds and Mike Boone. All of them are gone, and the only running back remaining who made an impact is Javonte Williams, but he is coming back from a devastating knee injury. Of the running back carries Denver had last season, 319 of them are gone (86.9 percent) – the most of any team other than Detroit (94.6 percent).

Does that mean the Broncos are going to be pass-happy in 2023? Probably not. In free agency, the team added power-back Samaje Perine as well as signing tackle Mike McGlinchey, guard Ben Powers, veteran fullback Michael Burton and blocking tight end Chris Manhertz. This has the look of a team wanting to run more, not less, but the nagging questions will remain about the workload share for the Broncos this season until Williams’ recovery is apparent.