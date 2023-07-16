Denver's passing game has the talent, but will it all come together in 2023?

Like Jeudy, Sutton was reportedly discussed in trades, but he returns as well. That might be where the similarities end. Ever since posting a 1,112-yard season in 2019, Sutton has failed to meet expectations. To be fair, his decline began in 2020 when he tore his ACL and MCL in the opener. In two years since the injury, Sutton has averaged 61 receptions, 803 yards, and two TDs. His yards-per-catch has also dropped noticeably post-injury, going from 16.1 in 2018-20 to 13.2.

While things have been trending the wrong way for Sutton, he has plenty of incentive to turn things around, including a contract that makes it highly unlikely he’ll be back in Denver in 2024.

Entering his age-28 campaign, Sutton will be hoping Payton’s offense will reinvigorate his sagging career. From a physical standpoint, he’s much closer than Jeudy to Thomas, and some chatter suggests he could be the possession guy, but no one should bank on it.