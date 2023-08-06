Here's how to handle the Indianapolis Colts' tenuous running back situation

Entering last season, the Indianapolis Colts had one of the most stable, fantasy-friendly running back situations in the NFL with a true lead back in Jonathan Taylor, who’d tallied 564 of the team’s 834 carries by running backs over the prior two seasons. Things changed a bit in 2022 with the historically durable Taylor breaking down and missing six games, opening the door for inseason acquisition running back Zack Moss to flash his talent.
Even with that development, the Colts still boasted a clear hierarchy of Taylor as RB1 and Moss as a capable backup who could help keep the Wisconsin alum healthy. All that changed last week, however, following a meeting between Colts owner Jim Irsay and Taylor, who emerged from that encounter with a public trade demand. Further muddying the waters, Moss sustained a broken arm during practice on July 31 and is expected to miss around six weeks following surgery.
With this once-stable situation devolving, it’s a good time to examine what Indy has in their backfield and what fantasy owners can anticipate for 2023.
Jonathan Taylor
As of now, Taylor (ankle) remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list following offseason ankle surgery, and though there have been rumblings he’d be placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list with a back issue, that has been refuted by Taylor himself. All that to say there’s no long-term physical concerns with Taylor, who has averaged 1,548 combined yards and 12 TDs in three seasons. The issue is his relationship with the club, which makes things more difficult to gauge.
The former second-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and Irsay has been among the more public faces pushing back on the tepid market surrounding contracts for running backs. Irsay has indicated Taylor won’t be traded, but there have been reports the Colts are entertaining the idea and that a market exists. This situation could be resolved tomorrow or linger into the season, though it’s important to remember that Taylor hasn’t indicated he’d hold out.
Zack Moss
Acquired from the Buffalo Bills at the trade deadline, Moss (arm) worked as the No. 1 back once Taylor landed on IR, carrying the ball 69 times for 334 yards and a touchdown over the final four games. Prior to that, the former Bill operated as part of a committee, either the second or third option. Moss hasn’t done much as a receiver, which could limit him to early down work. Like Taylor, Moss is entering the final year of his deal, so he’d be plenty motivated if given the chance.
Evan Hull and Deon Jackson
If Taylor and Moss were both healthy and locked in, odds are only one of Hull or Jackson would make the cut. As it stands, perhaps there’s room for both. Jackson is a valued special teams player who has averaged just 3.3 yards on 81 career carries. Hull is a fifth-round pick from Northwestern and led all FBS in receptions by a running back with 55 while averaging 9.9 yards per catch.
Kenyan Drake
With Taylor’s uncertain status, Indy signed Drake, who is joining his fifth NFL club in eight seasons. The well-traveled veteran ran for 482 yards and four TDs with the Baltimore Ravens last year and provides the Colts with some insurance for a backfield that’s currently missing its two top players.
Fantasy football outlook
As noted, this is a difficult situation to predict since it involves personality conflicts and contract issues that could be solved with the stroke of a pen. For now, the two most likely scenarios for Taylor involve playing out the last year of his deal or being shipped off somewhere else. Both of those should lead to a lot of work for Taylor, who is among the NFL’s most talented runners. As such, he remains a top-10 fantasy back, albeit with more risk than originally anticipated.
Beyond that, it’s Moss who becomes intriguing. His injury may cost him a game or two, but if Taylor is moved, he’d likely step into an RB1 role. His four-game closing pace was 293 carries and 1,420 yards. As a late-round stash, Moss is a legitimate lottery ticket.
Barring Taylor’s unexpected departure, none of the others offer any fantasy value at this time.