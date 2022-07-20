Fantasy football preview: Las Vegas Raiders running backs

Jacobs is the clear No. 1 guy and has earned that distinction heading into the final year of his rookie deal. In 43 games, he has rushed for more than 3,000 yards, caught more passes every year of his career (20-33-54) and scored 28 touchdowns. Those are the kind of fantasy numbers you look for in a RB1 or RB2. However, the Raiders have come to expect that he will miss time because of the beating he takes.

In his first two seasons, he had six games in each year where he rushed 20 or more times. That number dropped to three last season and, with McDaniels’ offensive philosophy now in place, could drop even more. But make no mistake, Jacobs is the featured back in this offense and barring significant injury, he should have twice as many carries (or more) than any other back in the offense.