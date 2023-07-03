Fantasy football preview: Seattle Seahawks running backs

In an era where running backs have become a devalued commodity in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks have found a way to consistently build an offense around a strong running game. Back when Russell Wilson was viewed as little more than a game manager, a power-running game revolving around Marshawn Lynch helped Seattle get to two Super Bowls.

Although the names have changed in the ensuing years, whether it was Chris Carson or Rashaad Penny or the emergence of Kenneth Walker III last season, the Seahawks have maintained a strong running game by systematically infusing in young talent. Head coach Pete Carroll hasn’t been blindly loyal to anyone since Lynch – showing a willingness to ride with the hot hand as a new talent emerges.

The top four running backs currently on Seattle’s roster have a combined four years of NFL experience – DeeJay Dallas is the veteran of the group with three years in the league, followed by Walker with one year and rookies Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh. There is a pecking order for now, but, as we’ve learned over the years, nothing is set in stone with Carroll’s offense.