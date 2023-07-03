Fantasy football preview: Seattle Seahawks running backs

In an era where running backs have become a devalued commodity in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks have found a way to consistently build an offense around a strong running game. Back when Russell Wilson was viewed as little more than a game manager, a power-running game revolving around Marshawn Lynch helped Seattle get to two Super Bowls.
Although the names have changed in the ensuing years, whether it was Chris Carson or Rashaad Penny or the emergence of Kenneth Walker III last season, the Seahawks have maintained a strong running game by systematically infusing in young talent. Head coach Pete Carroll hasn’t been blindly loyal to anyone since Lynch – showing a willingness to ride with the hot hand as a new talent emerges.
The top four running backs currently on Seattle’s roster have a combined four years of NFL experience – DeeJay Dallas is the veteran of the group with three years in the league, followed by Walker with one year and rookies Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh. There is a pecking order for now, but, as we’ve learned over the years, nothing is set in stone with Carroll’s offense.
Kenneth Walker III
As a rookie, Walker spent the first five games as a backup to Penny, rushing just 23 times. When Penny went down with a broken fibula, Walker became a workhorse. In his final 10 games, he rushed 23 or more times in five games, finishing the season with 228 carries for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished the season strong – rushing 78 times for 354 yards in the final three games of the regular season to help lead the Seahawks to an improbable playoff berth. Walker was the player Seattle leaned on with its season on the line.
He didn’t offer much in the passing game, but, in this offense, being a two-down runner has its perks.
Zach Charbonnet
A second-round draft pick selected to replace Penny, Charbonnet isn’t a speed burner but has excellent vision and is a one-cut runner who hits a hole hard – a trademark of success for Seahawks running backs. In his final two seasons at UCLA (22 games), he proved he could be a strong featured back, rushing 398 times for 2,496 yards (6.3-yard average), catching 61 passes for 518 yards, and scoring 27 touchdowns.
He was highly productive for a big-time school and will start the season competing to be Walker’s backup and the primary third-down back because of his pro-ready receiving and blocking skills. Like Walker last year, Charbonnet will likely see his role increase as the season progresses.
DeeJay Dallas
Dallas has carved out a role in three seasons as a core special teams player and part-time offensive contributor. His numbers have been very consistent in terms of rushes per season (34-33-35) and receptions (17-21-17), and he has scored five touchdowns. His value on the roster is as a primary return man and special teams ace, which doesn’t lend itself to fantasy value.
Dallas will always have to keep his fingers crossed on the final cut-down day that he makes the roster, but he has proven himself to be a valuable chess piece whose versatility covers more than one roster spot.
Kenny McIntosh
A one-year starter at Georgia, McIntosh showed his versatility by rushing 150 times for 829 yards, catching 43 passes for 504 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. Despite making an investment in Charbonnet in the second round in this year’s draft, the Seahawks couldn’t pass on McIntosh’s talent in the seventh round and snapped him up.
McIntosh may be more of a third-down receiving threat early on, but he will likely jump over Dallas if Walker or Charbonnet get injured.
Fantasy football outlook
Given Seattle’s commitment to running the ball, whether with one lead back or by committee, Seahawks runners get plenty of attention in fantasy drafts and auctions. Walker has positioned himself as a strong RB2 because of his ability to consistently handle a heavy workload of 20-plus carries. His value may lessen a bit in PPR formats, because he isn’t a huge receiving threat and Seattle has added players who are.
Charbonnet finds himself in a similar situation as Walker did as a rookie in 2022 – waiting patiently behind the starter to get his chance. He is likely going to end up being an RB4 when backups start coming off draft boards and is a required handcuff to Walker given the propensity for Carroll to lean heavily on his lead back. On his own, Charbonnet is little more than an occasional spell on early downs but could warrant an occasional PPR flex play due to his receiving chops.
Neither Dallas nor McIntosh has fantasy value, but given Seattle’s commitment to the run, both could become premium waiver-wire pickups if Walker and/or Charbonnet go down.