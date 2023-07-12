Fantasy football: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver preview

The NFL Offensive Player of the Year on the strength of a dominant 145-1,947-16 effort in 2021, Kupp racked up 75 receptions, 812 yards, and six touchdowns in nine games before being felled by a high ankle sprain that landed him on Injured Reserve — he might’ve returned if the Rams were in playoff position late in the season, but with that not the case he was shut down. Kupp underwent tightrope surgery to stabilize the ankle and is already back on the field.

While those are still impressive numbers, the lack of complementary talent led to Kupp doing a ton of work near the line of scrimmage. After averaging 13.4 yards per reception during his first season with Stafford, Kupp’s YPR dropped to 10.8 in 2022.

The early season absence of Jefferson, who was returning from offseason surgery, and lack of impact from Robinson severely undercut the Rams’ passing game. Looking at their current roster, it’s fair to wonder if that’ll be a problem once again as there’s no established No. 2 option. The Rams clearly hope that Jefferson, now fully healthy, will take another step, but Kupp figures to be the focal point for Stafford and defensive coordinators alike.