Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 11

It will be interesting to see the knee-jerk reaction that happens when a fantasy draft darling has resurrected himself from the dead. Coming into Sunday’s game, Green Packers wide receiver Christian Watson had caught just 10 passes for 88 yards and no touchdowns. He had missed three games due to injury and had shown nothing … until Sunday’s game against Dallas.
Three of his four receptions Sunday went for touchdowns – two bombs and a red-zone TD. He looked the part of a rookie with big upside, which has those who still have him on their rosters wondering if this is the start of something big or just a midseason mirage.
These are the decisions that aggravate fantasy owners – and sometimes kill their seasons. Watson was likely on the bench of every fantasy roster he was still on in Week 10. How many weeks will fantasy owners chase their tails hoping to see another huge game that may never come? There are reasons for optimism, but with the fantasy regular season in the home stretch, if you have more consistent options do you bench them for Watson in hopes of catching lightning in a bottle … a bottle that may blow up in your face?
Here is the Week 11 Fantasy Football Market Report.
Fantasy Football Risers
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields – Fields isn’t going to be a passing yardage king. His season high is 208, so he has needed passing touchdowns and rushing production. That has happened as the light has come on Chicago to let him cut loose. He has two more TD passes in each of his last three games, has topped 80 yards rushing in four of the last five games, and has five rushing TDs in his last four games. In his last two, has rushed 28 times for 325 yards and three TDs. Those are Lamar Jackson numbers from his MVP season.
Jacksonville Jaguars WR Christian Kirk – Kirk has quietly scored seven touchdowns this season and is hitting his stride with Trevor Lawrence. He has caught seven or more passes in three of the last four games and, in his last two, has caught 17 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns. When you’re looking for dependable back-of-the-roster guys, target guys who hog the scoring for their teams. Lawrence has 13 TD passes this year – seven to Kirk and six to everybody else.
Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco – There are times when changes take place without an injury vaulting a backup into the starting spot. We may have seen that changing of the guard at running back in Kansas City. Pacheco has the speed Andy Reid loves in the post-Tyreek world he lives in. Sunday against the Jaguars, Pacheco had 16 carries for 82 yards, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire played just four snaps and had no touches. Sometimes change comes without an announcement. It just happens.
Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore – Sometimes when you’re looking for upside, it doesn’t always start with touchdowns, although TDs are critical to fantasy success. Volume has its place, and Moore is stepping up and stepping out in that regard. Over his last three games, he has caught 24 passes for 255 yards and one TD. In PPR leagues, those numbers are solid even without consistent touchdown production.
Miami Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson – Wilson seemed like the unluckiest man in the NFL when the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. Not so fast, my friend. In two games with the Dolphins, he has rushed 26 times for 170 yards, caught four passes for 45 yards, and scored two touchdowns. His weekly value is higher now than it was in San Francisco, because his role is more clearly defined, and it lends itself to fantasy points with the dynamic playmakers the Dolphins have on the outside garnering so much attention.
Fantasy Football Fallers
Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts – Pitts is a guy I had issues with prior to fantasy drafts. I don’t dispute his freakish athleticism. I’m not a fan of the run-heavy Falcons offense, which is why I had a difficult time ranking him among the elite fantasy tight ends. In the nine games, Pitts has three or fewer receptions in seven, less than 30 receiving yards in seven and has scored just two TDs. He’s almost unplayable despite the fantasy draft investment made in him.
Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen – He is on this list, because he was drafted in most leagues to be a WR2 – an every-week starter. Regular fantasy starters don’t average 52 yards a game and two touchdowns through nine games – at least they don’t remain starters. His strength has always been in the red zone, but the addition of T.J. Hockenson and the presence of Justin Jefferson diminish that strength into something negated or even turns it into a weakness.
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson – He made this list in September when his lack of scoring production was shocking. He’s back because nothing has changed in two months since. In the eight games he has played, he has accounted for just eight touchdowns (seven passing, one rushing). His only 300-yard passing game was in Week 1, and he brings nothing as a runner anymore. At least fantasy owners can dump him … Denver is likely stuck for two more years.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson – Johnson has been a huge disappointment. After catching 21 passes in his first three games, he has caught 26 passes over his last six, has no game with more than five catches, is averaging fewer than 40 yards a game, and hasn’t scored a touchdown. Many times when a rookie or backup quarterback comes into a lineup, they count heavily on the offense’s main man. D.J. has become the Invisible Man in Pittsburgh.
Tennessee Titans WR Robert Woods – The Titans had the best record in the AFC last year, yet traded star receiver A.J. Brown. The plan was that Woods would fill some of that void in free agency. In nine games, he has caught just 24 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown. He hasn’t caught more than four passes in any game and has hit 40 receiving yards just once. We all know the Titans run a lot, but Brown put up Pro Bowl numbers as Derrick Henry’s alter ego. Woods has done nothing.