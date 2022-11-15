Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 11

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields – Fields isn’t going to be a passing yardage king. His season high is 208, so he has needed passing touchdowns and rushing production. That has happened as the light has come on Chicago to let him cut loose. He has two more TD passes in each of his last three games, has topped 80 yards rushing in four of the last five games, and has five rushing TDs in his last four games. In his last two, has rushed 28 times for 325 yards and three TDs. Those are Lamar Jackson numbers from his MVP season.

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Christian Kirk – Kirk has quietly scored seven touchdowns this season and is hitting his stride with Trevor Lawrence. He has caught seven or more passes in three of the last four games and, in his last two, has caught 17 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns. When you’re looking for dependable back-of-the-roster guys, target guys who hog the scoring for their teams. Lawrence has 13 TD passes this year – seven to Kirk and six to everybody else.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco – There are times when changes take place without an injury vaulting a backup into the starting spot. We may have seen that changing of the guard at running back in Kansas City. Pacheco has the speed Andy Reid loves in the post-Tyreek world he lives in. Sunday against the Jaguars, Pacheco had 16 carries for 82 yards, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire played just four snaps and had no touches. Sometimes change comes without an announcement. It just happens.

Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore – Sometimes when you’re looking for upside, it doesn’t always start with touchdowns, although TDs are critical to fantasy success. Volume has its place, and Moore is stepping up and stepping out in that regard. Over his last three games, he has caught 24 passes for 255 yards and one TD. In PPR leagues, those numbers are solid even without consistent touchdown production.

Miami Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson – Wilson seemed like the unluckiest man in the NFL when the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. Not so fast, my friend. In two games with the Dolphins, he has rushed 26 times for 170 yards, caught four passes for 45 yards, and scored two touchdowns. His weekly value is higher now than it was in San Francisco, because his role is more clearly defined, and it lends itself to fantasy points with the dynamic playmakers the Dolphins have on the outside garnering so much attention.