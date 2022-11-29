Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 13

An issue that impacts fantasy rankings every year is the perception coming into a season as to the teams that are going to be playing for something late in the season when fantasy titles are up for grabs. What makes the NFL great is that, while there are some dynasty teams like Kansas City that are good every year, there are also teams that rise to take their place among the elite.
With six weeks left to play, only three defending division champions find themselves currently in first place (Kansas City, Tennessee and Tampa Bay at 5-6). Both Philadelphia (10-1) and Minnesota (9-2) have surpassed their 2021 win totals. San Francisco and Miami finished third in their divisions last season. Baltimore finished last in the AFC North in 2021.
The NFL is the best reality show on television for a reason – you never fully know what to expect when the season begins, because there are twists and turns that most of us don’t see coming. Players you drafted expecting them to dwell on the bench have become your bell cows because the NFL is cyclical.
Here is the Week 13 Fantasy Football Market Report.
Fantasy Football Risers
Carolina Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman – Foreman was put on this list in October because the trade of Christian McCaffrey was opening up an opportunity. What he did with that opportunity was up to him. In the six games since the trade, Foreman has rushed for 113 or more yards in four games and has scored four touchdowns – all the while playing with three different starting quarterbacks. Foreman is going to get paid this offseason, because he has earned it week after week on a ratty team.
Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett – Lockett was devalued when the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson and didn’t help his case by having just one game with a touchdown in his first seven paired with Geno Smith. However, in his last four games, Lockett has caught 16 passes for 240 yards with four touchdowns – one in each game. He is back to being the consistent fantasy player because Geno is looking for Lockett when seven points are on the board.
Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner – Conner isn’t a flashy back, but was an RB1 in too many leagues because of his ability to score touchdowns. In the first nine games this season, he missed three of them and had just one touchdown in the six games he played. In his last three games, he looks like the Conner of old – rushing 60 times for 231 yards and scoring four touchdowns. For those patient enough to wait, he has been paying off big time.
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – The Lions offense has been making impressive fantasy players and St. Brown has become one them again. He was languishing much of the season, but after the trade of T.J. Hockenson, St. Brown has picked up his target share. In the last three games, he has been targeted 29 times, catching 26 passes for 317 yards and one touchdown. With Detroit’s defense unable to stop anyone, St. Brown could be in line for more weeks with big target shares.
Baltimore Ravens RB Gus Edwards – The Ravens have seemingly been willing to give the starting job to anyone other than Edwards, only to come back to him. Edwards has played only three games, due to knee and hamstring injuries, but has been the Ravens’ leading rusher in each game – rushing 43 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns. For a fantasy team in need of a plug-and-play running back, few are more reliable and productive as Edwards.
Fantasy Football Fallers
Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers – Akers was supposed to be an RB1 this season for the defending champs but, like the Rams as a group, has fallen hard. In the nine games he has played, he has rushed 84 times for just 274 yards (a 3.3-yard average) and one touchdown. He’s a one-dimensional back (he has just two receptions for 18 yards), so his production needs to be as a runner, and he’s stinking out the joint every week.
Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin – McLaurin was the only Commanders player to be coveted in fantasy drafts. It’s not like he’s been a dog, but there is an expectation for a player with his skill set and every-week starter expectation. He has posted less than five catches and 60 yards in six of 12 games in each category – and still has his bye week coming. Top that with two touchdowns and the isn’t “Something About Terry” this season.
Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki – What makes a fantasy tight end valuable who isn’t named Travis Kelce is being in an offense that scores a lot. In the two games Tua Tagovailoa missed with injury, Gesicki was targeted 14 times, catching nine passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns. In the four games since Tua came back, he has thrown 134 passes and 10 touchdowns. Of those, 10 have been thrown Gesicki’s way. He has caught six of them for 72 yards and one TD. When one of 13 passes is coming your way, it’s not good.
Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery – Like McLaurin, there wasn’t a rush to the draft board of fantasy owners wanting Bears. Montgomery was the first exception to that rule. He was selected to be an RB2 that played every week. You might be thinking that with Khalil Herbert out it’s all Dave, all the time. Not so fast, my friend. He has a bye in Week 14 and his first two games after (in the fantasy playoffs) are against the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. You want put your title hopes on the line with a guy with three touchdowns and pedestrian numbers going up against against dogs that hunt? Good luck with that.
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson – Not that many outside the Wilson family would play him, but it needs to be chronicled for those in dynasty leagues. In seven starts, Wilson has thrown four TD passes. Joe Flacco did that in one game and Mike White threw three on Sunday. There’s a skull-and-crossbones poison logo on Wilson that likely won’t go away anytime soon. Beat the Christmas rush and dump him is he’s rostered.