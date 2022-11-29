Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 13

Carolina Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman – Foreman was put on this list in October because the trade of Christian McCaffrey was opening up an opportunity. What he did with that opportunity was up to him. In the six games since the trade, Foreman has rushed for 113 or more yards in four games and has scored four touchdowns – all the while playing with three different starting quarterbacks. Foreman is going to get paid this offseason, because he has earned it week after week on a ratty team.

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett – Lockett was devalued when the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson and didn’t help his case by having just one game with a touchdown in his first seven paired with Geno Smith. However, in his last four games, Lockett has caught 16 passes for 240 yards with four touchdowns – one in each game. He is back to being the consistent fantasy player because Geno is looking for Lockett when seven points are on the board.

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner – Conner isn’t a flashy back, but was an RB1 in too many leagues because of his ability to score touchdowns. In the first nine games this season, he missed three of them and had just one touchdown in the six games he played. In his last three games, he looks like the Conner of old – rushing 60 times for 231 yards and scoring four touchdowns. For those patient enough to wait, he has been paying off big time.

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – The Lions offense has been making impressive fantasy players and St. Brown has become one them again. He was languishing much of the season, but after the trade of T.J. Hockenson, St. Brown has picked up his target share. In the last three games, he has been targeted 29 times, catching 26 passes for 317 yards and one touchdown. With Detroit’s defense unable to stop anyone, St. Brown could be in line for more weeks with big target shares.

Baltimore Ravens RB Gus Edwards – The Ravens have seemingly been willing to give the starting job to anyone other than Edwards, only to come back to him. Edwards has played only three games, due to knee and hamstring injuries, but has been the Ravens’ leading rusher in each game – rushing 43 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns. For a fantasy team in need of a plug-and-play running back, few are more reliable and productive as Edwards.