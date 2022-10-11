Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 6

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith – I admit I would have never considered Smith as a player I would want on my roster, much less in my lineup. But over his last three games, he has thrown for 913 yards with seven TD passes and one touchdown run. I’m not sure if it’s because Seattle’s defense is so awful that he’s on the field more than most quarterbacks, but he’s making a case for himself.

New York Jets RB Breece Hall – In September, it appeared the Jets were content with Michael Carter being the primary back, but Hall has taken over in October. In his last two games, he has rushed 35 times for 163 yards and had two catches for 100 yards against the Dolphins Sunday. In that same span, Carter has rushed 19 times for 36 yards. A new era has begun in New York. Hall is starting to show he can be the three-down back the Jets envisioned.

Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds – It took Reynolds a couple of games to get back on the same page with former Rams teammate Jared Goff, but over the last three games, he has been targeted 28 times, catching 19 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown. With Detroit behind in a lot of games, Reynolds is posting solid weekly numbers and could work his way into lineups if he keeps catching six passes for 80 or more yards consistently.

New Orleans Saints TE Taysom Hill – I said after Week 1 that Hill could be a steal if his role stays the same and he is classified as a tight end. Through five games, he has caught one pass for two yards. However, he has rushed 21 times for 288 yards and five touchdowns and has thrown a 22-yard TD pass. At a time when most of the top tight ends are struggling, the Swiss Army Knife is corkscrewing his way to the top of the tight end rankings (by not being a tight end).

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams – Williams has always been capable of big things, but has been in the shadow of Keenan Allen. In the four games Allen has missed due to injury, Williams has topped 100 yards three times and scored two touchdowns. He’s making his case to remain Justin Herbert‘s go-to guy when Allen comes back.