Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 6

The 2022 season may be teaching us why running backs – the investment requirement for fantasy football – is becoming a throwaway position in the NFL.
When you look at the leading rushers through five games, there is a real chance one lucky fantasy owner could have five of them. How early were people willing to take Nick Chubb (No. 1 in rushing yards) or Saquon Barkley (No. 2)? When did Miles Sanders (No. 3) or Dameon Pierce (No. 4) come off the board? How late in the draft could you get Jeff Wilson Jr. (No. 7), Rhamondre Stevenson (No. 10), Jamaal Williams (No. 14) or Khalil Herbert (No. 15)?
As hard as it might be for longtime fantasy players to accept, the initial flurry of running backs that historically starts draft day may be coming to an end, because there is talent to be had later that will produce just as well for those who play their cards right.
Here is the Week 6 Fantasy Market Report:
Fantasy Football Risers
Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith – I admit I would have never considered Smith as a player I would want on my roster, much less in my lineup. But over his last three games, he has thrown for 913 yards with seven TD passes and one touchdown run. I’m not sure if it’s because Seattle’s defense is so awful that he’s on the field more than most quarterbacks, but he’s making a case for himself.
New York Jets RB Breece Hall – In September, it appeared the Jets were content with Michael Carter being the primary back, but Hall has taken over in October. In his last two games, he has rushed 35 times for 163 yards and had two catches for 100 yards against the Dolphins Sunday. In that same span, Carter has rushed 19 times for 36 yards. A new era has begun in New York. Hall is starting to show he can be the three-down back the Jets envisioned.
Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds – It took Reynolds a couple of games to get back on the same page with former Rams teammate Jared Goff, but over the last three games, he has been targeted 28 times, catching 19 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown. With Detroit behind in a lot of games, Reynolds is posting solid weekly numbers and could work his way into lineups if he keeps catching six passes for 80 or more yards consistently.
New Orleans Saints TE Taysom Hill – I said after Week 1 that Hill could be a steal if his role stays the same and he is classified as a tight end. Through five games, he has caught one pass for two yards. However, he has rushed 21 times for 288 yards and five touchdowns and has thrown a 22-yard TD pass. At a time when most of the top tight ends are struggling, the Swiss Army Knife is corkscrewing his way to the top of the tight end rankings (by not being a tight end).
Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams – Williams has always been capable of big things, but has been in the shadow of Keenan Allen. In the four games Allen has missed due to injury, Williams has topped 100 yards three times and scored two touchdowns. He’s making his case to remain Justin Herbert‘s go-to guy when Allen comes back.
Fantasy Football Fallers
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson – As bad as Wilson has played in Denver, what makes it worse is that so many of his stink bombs have been in standalone games that everybody has to watch. Over his last four games, he has thrown for just 914 yards with three TD passes and one TD run. There’s an axiom that quarterbacks “hit the wall” at some point. Wilson is doing it in the first year of a five-year, $243 million deal (with $165 mil guaranteed).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin – I don’t blame guys for injuries, but facts are facts. Godwin has missed two games, but in the three he has played, he has caught 16 passes for 155 yards and no touchdowns. He was drafted to be a weekly starter, but is killing the fantasy teams forced to play him every week. My guess is that starting percentage is dropping quickly as fantasy owners seek alternatives.
San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle – Kittle was a member of the “Big 4” tight ends that fantasy owners had to have before the big drop off hit. Kittle missed the first two games due to injury. In the three games since returning, he has caught just 11 passes for 99 yards and no touchdowns – numbers expected on a weekly basis, not in three games. He can’t be benched in TE-mandatory leagues but has produced poorly enough to warrant it.
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford – Stafford offers nothing as a runner, so his fantasy points need to come through the air. He had one big game at home against Atlanta (who doesn’t?). In his other four games, he has thrown just two touchdown passes and has less than 255 passing yards in three of them. If Stafford owners have other options, they would be advised to give them serious consideration.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson – Johnson was supposed to be the go-to guy in the Steelers offense, but few knew it was going to be this bad. He leads the team in receptions and yards, but those totals are just 28 catches for 267 yards and no touchdowns. With Mitch Trubisky back on the bench, he has to start over with Kenny Pickett, and his days as a fantasy starter are clearly numbered.