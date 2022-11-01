Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 9

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor – There was no questioning that Taylor was the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts this year. However, the results have been brutal not just by that standard but by any standard for an RB1 or RB2, regardless of draft position. He has missed two games due to injury, has been a non-factor as a receiver (16-71-0), hasn’t rushed for more than 76 yards since Week 1, and his only touchdown came in Week 1. With more questions than answers in the Colts offense, he has become a fantasy bust at the midway point of the season.

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup – Big things were expected from Gallup when the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper, but he has been the invisible man in the Cowboys’ passing offense. In the five games he has played, Gallup has caught just 12 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown — and that TD came all the way back in Week 3. He was drafted to be a borderline WR2. Until Gallup shows he can gain 50 yards in a game, he’s not even a flex play you can count on.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr – One thing you could count on from Carr was to be close to or surpassing 300 passing yards and throwing a couple touchdowns a game on a regular basis. In his last four games, he has thrown for just 771 yards and three touchdowns – the kind of numbers that get fantasy quarterbacks benched, like Matt Ryan was in real life by the Colts – a firm benching with a promise to never come back to the lineup.

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton – It’s no secret that Russell Wilson has stunk out loud with the Broncos. While Jerry Jeudy appears to be getting back into the good graces of fantasy owners, Sutton seems like the forgotten man. Over the last three games, Jeudy has caught 16 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown. Rookie tight end Greg Dulcich has caught 12 passes for 182 yards and a score in that same span, while Sutton has caught six passes for 50 yards and no TDs. Nobody should be willing to keep putting him in their lineups.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette – As the Bucs’ descent below mediocrity continues, nobody has been impacted more adversely over the last two games than Fournette. The Buccaneers aren’t even trying to run. In the last two games, Fournette has just 17 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown and has caught five passes for 41 yards. For a guy who was making a strong contribution as a runner and receiver earlier in the year, he seems to have been displaced and may no longer be viewed as a rubber-stamp, every-week starter until the Tampa Bay offense gets its act together.