Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 10

Minnesota Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson – In Detroit, Hockenson was viewed as one of the primary receiver in the offense and often garnered double coverage. In Minnesota, where the Vikings already have Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook as primary receiving options, Hockenson is just one of the boys. Despite not joining the team until last Wednesday, Hockenson was targeted nine times – catching all nine passes for 70 yards. In Minnesota, he will likely be single-covered on almost every play, which makes him an even more lethal weapon.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman – When the Chiefs draft Hardman, the first comparison that was made of him was to then-teammate Tyreek Hill. Hardman has never lived up to that comparison but has started coming into his own as a fantasy receiver. In his last five games, he has scored five touchdowns (three receiving, two rushing). What’s more impressive is that, while known as a downfield threat, four of those five touchdowns have come from the 8-yard line in, making Hardman a sneaky (and effective) red-zone weapon.

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett – There were many who devalued Seahawks fantasy players because of the departure of Russell Wilson. While DK Metcalf maintained some of his fantasy value, Lockett’s draft stock dropped. However, in his last eight games, he has topped 60 yards in six of them, has five or more receptions in seven of them and has scored four touchdowns in his last five games – making him almost impossible to bench.

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce – Pierce is the only Texans player who is consistently starting in fantasy leagues and, while the team is taking its lumps on a weekly basis, Pierce is getting his. In his last six games, he has scored four touchdowns and produced weekly rushing totals of 80, 92, 99, 131 and 139 in that stretch. He is making a strong case to be a RB1 candidate in 2023 fantasy drafts, and his value will only go up if Houston upgrades at QB.

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle – Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are stealing all the fantasy headlines, but Waddle is having a Pro Bowl season as a No. 2 option on his own team. He has six touchdowns (twice as many as Hill) and four 100-yard receiving games. In his last four games, Waddle quietly posted huge numbers – catching 23 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns. Hill gets on the highlight films more often, but Waddle isn’t far behind him in terms of weekly fantasy production.