Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 12

New Orleans Saints TE Juwan Johnson – If you don’t have a tight end who is a must-play, like Travis Kelce, try to find someone who can score you a red-zone touchdown. Johnson has emerged as this year’s Robert Tonyan. He hasn’t hit 50 yards in a game yet this season but has scored five touchdowns in the last five games and three of the five TD passes thrown by Andy Dalton in the last three games. He’s a one-trick pony, but it’s a really good trick.

Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson – Nine days ago, Watson scored three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys. He backed it up with two more against the Tennessee Titans, giving him five in two games. What makes this worthy of note is that the last three of those scores have been in the red zone on plays designed to get him open and make him the No. 1 option. As Green Bay tries to keep its dying playoff hopes alive, Watson and Aaron Rodgers seem to have something special going on.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa – The knock on Tua heading into this season was that almost every fantasy point he produces has to be done with his arm because he doesn’t run (35 yards in eight games this year). But, after coming back from injury, his arm is all he has needed. In his last three games, he has thrown for 1,069 yards (weekly totals of 382, 302 and 285) and nine touchdowns (three in each game). He has proven to be a QB1 candidate who is making the most of the weapons the Dolphins have assembled around and is making his statement that they can run like the Chiefs (with their most lethal weapon).

Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard – I boarded the Pollard train last season and have seen no reason to stop. Pollard is averaging two full yards a carry more than Ezekiel Elliott (5.9 to 3.9) and has scored six touchdowns in his last three games, including a pair of receiving touchdowns Sunday at Minnesota. In the two games Elliott missed due to injury, Pollard rushed 36 times for 246 yards and four touchdowns – a clear indication that when he is set to hit free agency after the season, Jerry Jones would be smart to invest in him rather than Elliott and his massive contract.

Los Angeles Chargers WR Joshua Palmer – When Mike Williams and Keenan Allen were both down, it opened the door for Palmer to be a primary receiving threat and he has made the most of it. In the last three games, he has a pair of eight-catch games, two 106-yard receiving efforts, and two touchdowns – both against Kansas City Sunday night. With Williams down again and likely to miss more time, plus TE Gerald Everett (groin) dealing with an injury of his own, Palmer is stepping into a sweet fantasy spot that he has already proved he’s ready for.