Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 14

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews – Andrews was off to a hot start the season. In his first six games, he had four with more than 86 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns. But like so many fantasy tight ends, he has hit a wall. In his last five games, he has caught just 17 passes for 199 yards and no touchdowns. In tight end-mandatory leagues, a heavy investment was made in Andrews, so he can’t be benched … despite posting bench-worthy numbers.

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry – One of the selling points for Henry is his carry volume and scoring ability. In his first eight games of the season, Henry had five 100-yard rushing games and scored nine touchdowns. But in his last four games, he has been a shell of himself – rushing 75 times for just 208 yards (a 2.8-yard average) and has scored just one TD. Nobody dares bench Henry, but it appears the script is being flipped – instead of him wearing down defenses late in games, it looks like he’s wearing down late in the season.

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle – My beef with having Kittle listed among the elite fantasy tight ends is that he has never been a big touchdown scorer. In six seasons with the 49ers, he has never scored more than six touchdowns, earning his street cred by catching a ton of passes. Fantasy football is played week-to-week, not by season totals. His weekly numbers are startling. He has missed two games and, in the 10 he has played, Kittle posted fewer than 50 receiving yards in seven of them and less than 30 yards in five games, including totals of 21, 26 and 22 over his last four games. With Jimmy Garoppolo done for the year, Kittle will be hard-pressed to post big numbers now.

Green Bay Packers WR Allen Lazard – Lazard looked to be the main man in the Packers’ passing games post-Davante Adams, and he was off to a strong start, scoring four touchdowns in his first five games. Over his last four games, while Christian Watson has caught seven TD passes, Lazard has done next to nothing – catching 15 passes for 203 yards and no touchdowns. Drafted to be an every-week starter, Lazard has become the invisible man in the offense, while Watson is becoming the go-to guy.

Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan – Sunday’s 33-point fourth quarter for the Cowboys was as much Ryan’s fault as anyone. Fantasy owners loved guys like Ryan and Matthew Stafford because, even if their team was garbage, they piled up 300-yard passing games and garbage-time touchdowns. In his first six games, he had three games with more than 350 passing yards. In his last five, he has averaged 222 passing yards and one touchdown a game – numbers that get you benched like the Colts did before the coaching staff were gutted.