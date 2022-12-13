Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 15

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle – Waddle has been dealing with a leg injury, and it has shown in his performance the last couple of weeks. After scoring six touchdowns in his first nine games, he hasn’t scored in his last four. In the last two games, he has been targeted just nine times, catching three passes for 40 yards. He may need to be monitored closely if he’s on your roster.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen – It may not be completely fair to put Allen on this list, because he is still providing fantasy points as a rusher, but the drop-off in the passing offense has been pronounced. In his first six games, he looked like a runaway MVP candidate, topping 295 passing yards five times and throwing 17 touchdowns. In his last six games, he has thrown for 223 yards or less four times and has just seven TD passes in those six games – hurting fantasy owners when they need him most.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd – When Ja’Marr Chase missed four games, those with Boyd on their fantasy roster expected him to blow up. Just the opposite has happened. In his last six games, Boyd has caught just 16 passes for 200 yards, and his last touchdown catch was on Halloween. His disappearing act has made him difficult to keep in fantasy lineups, because producing little to nothing has become a trend that has gone on for a month and a half … and now he’s dealing with a finger injury.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson – Watson was supposed to be the savior when he returned to the field for the Browns. In two games, he has completed fewer than 60 percent of his passes – throwing for 407 yards and one touchdown and rushing 13 times for 54 yards and no TDs. Whoever has him on their roster clearly has other options, because they made it through the 11 games he was suspended, but it’s hard to endorse playing a guy posting these pee-wee numbers.

Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore – On Sunday, despite playing 96 percent of the snaps, Moore didn’t catch a pass – the first time that has happened since the first game of his rookie season in 2018. It isn’t all his fault because there has been a revolving door at quarterback all season, but in four of his last five games, he has been held under 30 yards without a touchdown. The offensive issues in Carolina are bad all the way around, and Moore realistically shouldn’t be in anyone’s fantasy lineup now, much less after suffering an ankle injury Sunday.