Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 16

Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper – Cooper has always been an up-and-down fantasy player, but those with Cooper on their rosters were expecting the long-awaited arrival of Deshaun Watson to bring along with it a big spike in Cooper’s numbers. Just the opposite has happened. In the three games Watson has started for the Browns, Cooper has caught just 10 passes for 140 yards and no touchdowns. What makes it worse is that this minimal production has come when fantasy owners needed production most.

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara – Kamara was a unanimous RB1 on draft day because of his ability as a dual threat, but that hasn’t materialized much of the year and has dropped off significantly in the last six games. In that span, he has rushed for just 198 yards, caught 20 passes for 159 yards and scored no touchdowns. For a player capable of scoring at any time, having just three touchdowns in 14 games and stinking down the stretch has been a lineup killer.

Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. – Pittman was taken in most drafts to be a solid WR2 with big-time upside. While he will come close to catching 100 passes this year, he has averaged just 9.5 yards per reception and has scored just two touchdowns. After posting six games with more than 75 receiving yards last season, he has done that just once this year, along with just one touchdown since Week 2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette – Whether by force or design, Fournette has been having a brutal statistical season as the Bucs either refuse to run or fall behind and are left with no choice but to abandon it. In his last 11 games, Fournette has 35 or fewer rushing yards in six of them and 35 or fewer receiving yards in nine of 13 games he has played this season. For those who found themselves forced to play Fournette, it has been a weekly punch to the face many more times than not.

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown – It seemed as though the timing was never right for Brown with injuries to Kyler Murray and the suspension of DeAndre Hopkins. With Hopkins out, Brown posted solid numbers (43-485-3) in his first six games. The same week Hopkins came back, Brown went down – missing the next five games. In the three games in which both of them have been on the field, Brown caught 14 passes for just 99 yards and no touchdowns. With Murray out for the season, this looks like a bad situation getting worse and nobody is saying “Hooray for Hollywood.”