Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 17

Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox – As the Bills have fought to keep the No. 1 seed in the AFC, suddenly Knox has emerged as a fantasy threat. In his first 11 games, he was invisible at times, catching just 33 passes for 327 yards and two touchdowns – numbers that get you bounced from fantasy lineups. In his last three games, he has caught 13 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns, providing fantasy owners with points when they have needed them most.

New York Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins – Hodgins was on the Bills practice squad before being sniped by the Giants in Week 7. It wasn’t viewed as a big roster move, but, in the last four games, he has caught 21 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Considering that Daniel Jones has only thrown four TD passes in that span, he’s locked and loaded on Hodgins, especially in the red zone.

New Orleans Saints TE Taysom Hill – I was all over Hill last summer when it was determined he was a fantasy tight end. He is many things to the Saints – the least of which is a receiver. He has rushed 77 times for 505 yards and six touchdowns, completed 11-of-17 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 66 yards and two TDs. In a down year for tight ends, with the exception of Travis Kelce, nobody has produced more consistently than Hill. If he is still viewed as a tight end next year, you’re welcome to join me on the Hill bandwagon.

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins – The big argument about Cousins is who would you rather have than him? Every time I’ve posed this question, the answer always comes that Cousins would rank somewhere in the QB15-20 range. However, he is one of the most consistent fantasy QBs around. In eight years as a starter, he has missed two games, has never thrown fewer than 25 touchdowns, has 19 rushing touchdowns, and has thrown for 4,000 yards in all but one season (2019 when he had 3,603 in 15 games). In his last three games, he’s gone next level – throwing for 1,184 yards and nine touchdowns – the most in both categories among NFL QBs. Those are league title-winning numbers.

Seattle Seahawks TE Noah Fant – He was a throw-in player in the Russell Wilson trade and was very nondescript the first three months of the season. While he isn’t a big-play threat, Geno Smith has locked in on him in the red zone. In his last four games, three of Fant’s 11 receptions have gone for touchdowns. If you’re in a championship game and struggling at tight end, he is still available in most leagues on the waiver wire. Fant could be a plug-and-play option who is drawing the attention of the offensive coaching staff when looking to close out a drive.