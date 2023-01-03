Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 18

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson – He could have appeared on this list almost every week. He threw one touchdown or fewer in 12 of 14 games, has almost as many interceptions (10) as touchdown passes (13), and threw fewer than 250 yards in 10 of 14 games. The worst part of this scenario is that Denver is pot-committed to him for a minimum of two more seasons because of crippling salary-cap implications. Right now, Denver has the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft and it goes to Seattle as part of this brutal trade.

Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen – Thielen was expected to be an 80-catch, 1,000-yard, eight-TD guy as in past years, but it hasn’t happened. His season high for yards in 72, and his returns are diminishing with time. In the last two games while teammates have blown up – T.J. Hockenson (20-168-2) and K.J. Osborn (10-76-1) – Thielen has caught just two passes for 22 yards. Barring a huge pay cut, this may be his last year in Minnesota.

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt – He was a rarity – a No. 2 back who put up numbers big enough to be a regular fantasy starter in his time in Cleveland. That ended abruptly this year, so much so that he demanded a trade at midseason and was denied. He has caught 32 passes for just 195 yards and one touchdown and rushed 119 times for 455 yards and three TDs (the last touchdown coming in Week 8. The Cleveland portion of his career is clearly over.

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz – Wentz had a chance to reclaim his career in Washington after being run out of both Philadelphia and Indianapolis. He played perhaps the biggest game for the rest of his career Sunday. He replaced the popular Taylor Heinicke as starter and promptly laid an egg, throwing for 143 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. In the process, the Commanders went from controlling their own destiny to out of the playoffs. His next stop in the NFL is going to be as a backup.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson – The Steelers thought enough of Johnson and the 2021 season he had (107-1,161-8) that they let JuJu Smith-Schuster leave in free agency and traded Chase Claypool. Johnson was deemed a fantasy starter all season. The facts are stark – he has only three games with more than 65 receiving yards, no 100-yard games, and no touchdowns. For what was expected, his returns have been largely minimal on a weekly basis. His fantasy stock in 2023 will hit bottom.