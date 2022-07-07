Fantasy football: Life after Tyreek Hill in Kansas City's receiving corps

Ever since his ascension to the starting job, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had the benefit of playing with two All-Pro caliber targets in tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. That won’t be the case in 2022 after Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, starting a domino effect resulting in the signing of free agents JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Green Bay Packers) as well as April’s draft selection of Skyy Moore in the second round.

While Kelce figures to be the No. 1 option in the passing game, given his ability to create mismatches and familiarity with Mahomes, there are still Hill’s 159 targets to be redistributed. Of lesser importance, tertiary receivers Byron Pringle (Chicago Bears) and Marcus Robinson (Las Vegas Raiders) are gone as well, taking a combined 67 receptions (on 101 targets) with them. With so many changes outside for the Chiefs, let’s take a quick look at what to expect from this overhauled group in 2022.