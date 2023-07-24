Mike Gesicki or Hunter Henry: Which Patriots TE should fantasy owners target?

If you read our breakdown of the New England Patriots’ receivers last month, you know that the team finished 20th in passing offense (208.0 yards per game) and tied for 19th in passing touchdowns (19) as part of a unit that ranked 26th overall. While the Pats made some moves on the outside, their biggest change to the overall structure figures to come from the hiring of Bill O’Brien, who spent four years calling the plays in New England before embarking on his head coaching career.

Perhaps what’s most interesting from O’Brien’s tenure under head coach Bill Belichick is his heavy usage of two-tight end sets, most famously with the duo of TEs Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez, who confounded defenses during three seasons together under O’Brien. While no one should expect the second coming of that pairing, the Patriots have two starting-caliber tight ends in Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki to challenge defenses.