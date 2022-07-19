Fantasy football mock draft series: July takeaways

Fantasy football drafts are heating up as we enjoy summer weather and cold beverages. A recently hosted industry mock draft is the source for this recap. Out of respect for the hosts of this draft, no reference will be made to its identity so the content remains fresh on their end, nor will the entire draft results be published here.

The draft results will appear in a magazine as part of a larger evaluation of the draft. Before getting into my individual picks, here are a few observations from a 12-team, PPR draft.

In last June’s iteration, Round 1 saw seven running backs and five receivers, including Cooper Kupp going at No. 2 and Justin Jefferson as the third selection. This version saw Kupp drafted fourth and Jefferson seventh with nine RBs making up the rest of the round.

The first QB, Josh Allen , was taken with the opening pick of Round 5 in June. Justin Herbert went just two picks later, and only a pair of passers came off the board in the next 31 selections ( Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes ). This time around, Allen was Pick 5:05, and Mahomes went with the very next spot. Herbert went with the eighth pick in the fifth round. Seven quarterbacks went in the first 75 choices this time. Quarterback remains quite deep with a viable starter often being available into the 13th round.

, , , , or . In the first 100 picks, nine QBs, 40 RBs, 43 WRs and eight TEs — no significant changes from the June version when eight quarterbacks, 38 RBs, 45 WRs and nine tight ends were chosen.

Pick 10 is an interesting spot this year. In the FSGA draft, which was a 14-teamer, it was brutal compared to a 12-squad setup. This draft having a dozen teams made me appreciate the slotting more than expected.

Here’s a snapshot of the first 10 rounds broken down by number of positional picks:

1st: 9 RBs, 3 WRs

2nd: 5 RBs, 6 WRs, 1 TE

3rd: 5 RBs, 5 WRs, 2 TEs

4th: 4 RBs, 6 WRs, 2 TEs

5th: 3 QBs, 3 RBs, 5 WRs, 1 TE

6th: 3 QBs, 3 RB, 6 WRs

7th: 1 QB, 4 RBs, 5 WRs, 2 TEs

8th: 1 QB, 4 RBs, 7 WRs

9th: 2 QBs, 5 RBs, 3 WRs, 2 TEs

10th: 3 QBs, 3 RBs, 6 WRs

My roster

Pos Player Team Bye QB Aaron Rodgers GB 14 RB James Conner ARI 13 RB JK Dobbins BAL 10 RB Rashaad Penny SEA 11 RB Miles Sanders PHI 7 RB Hassan Haskins TEN 6 WR Ja’Marr Chase CIN 10 WR Stefon Diggs BUF 7 WR Jerry Jeudy DEN 9 WR Allen Lazard GB 14 WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC 8 WR Jalen Tolbert DAL 9 TE Dalton Schultz DAL 9 TE Austin Hooper TEN 6 PK Matt Prater ARI 13 DT Los Angeles Chargers LAC 8

By round

Pick Rnd Player Tm Pos 10 1.1 Ja’Marr Chase CIN WR 15 2.3 Stefon Diggs BUF WR 34 3.1 James Conner ARI RB 39 4.3 J.K. Dobbins BAL RB 58 5.1 Dalton Schultz DAL TE 63 6.3 Jerry Jeudy DEN WR 82 7.1 Rashaad Penny SEA RB 87 8.3 Miles Sanders PHI RB 106 9.1 Allen Lazard GB WR 111 10.3 Aaron Rodgers GB QB 130 11.1 Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC WR 135 12.3 Hassan Haskins TEN RB 154 13.1 Austin Hooper TEN TE 159 14.3 Jalen Tolbert DAL WR 178 15.1 Los Angeles Chargers LAC Def/ST 183 16.3 Matt Prater ARI K

Keeping the previous iterations’ format alive, each pick gets a brief explanation of my draft thoughts: