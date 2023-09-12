Fantasy Football: Top utilization stats to know from Week 1

It’s not that Bijan Robinson‘s fine NFL debut was in any way surprising but rather the amount of action Atlanta sent toward his backup, Tyler Allgeier, especially in the red zone. Robinson rushed 10 times — five fewer than his backfield mate — and the rookie hauled each of his six targets for 27 yards along with his first NFL touchdown. Allgeier was expected to see a handful of plays each week, and while it may still shake out that way in the long run, his 18 total utilizations stands out as one of the biggest surprises of the week. One of the touchdowns was scored after Robinson ripped off a 21-yarder and needed a breather, so circumstances played a role in that regard, but the utilizations still deserve strong attention.