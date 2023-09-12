Fantasy Football: Top utilization stats to know from Week 1

Fantasy football is back, and reviewing all of the key utilization statistics from Week 1 will help us evaluate what might be ahead in the foreseeable future. Let’s not waste any time and get right into it!
12
TE Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals
Entering Monday night, no tight end racked up as many targets as Ertz, who made his return from last year’s ACL tear. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs led the Arizona offense in Kyler Murray‘s absence, something we expect to continue into the near future. Ertz landed six of those looks but for just 21 yards. Even with the lowly yardage output, it’s nice to see him back on the field and heavily involved.
11
Detroit Lions backfield
The regular-season opener on Thursday ended with a one-point upset by the Lions, and David Montgomery paced the backfield with 21 carries. He was not targeted on the night. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs made a little noise but was utilized only nine times overall. The No. 12 overall pick in April’s draft secured both of his targets for 18 yards and rushed seven times for 42 yards, a healthy 6.0 yards-per-carry average. As the season wears on, it’s fair to expect that 7-to-3 ratio will become closer to 50/50 most weeks. The game plan to keep Patrick Mahomes on the sideline as a spectator played a role in riding Monty as much as the Lions did, so bear that in mind when assessing future matchups.
10
Washington Commanders backfield
We expected Brian Robinson Jr. to handle the primary workload, but the disparity in the touch count is what stands out. Antonio Gibson ran only three times and was targeted just once, all for a mere 19 total yards of offense. The Robinson rushed 19 times for 59 yards and caught one of two targets for a seven-yard TD. In the past score saved some face for the second-year back, but 21 utilizations vs. only four from Gibson is the real takeaway here.
9
WRs Nico Collins and Robert Woods Houston Texans
It’s understandable we saw Collins and Woods draw 11 and 10 targets, respectively, since Houston lost 25-9 vs. a tough run defense. Putting the ball up in the air 44 times was necessary for C.J. Stroud in his debut, and while it wasn’t pretty, expect much more of that as the season wears on. The 21 total targets spread among them generated 12 receptions, 137 yards and no touchdowns, so it’s not like this one-two punch of young and old were word-beaters. Still, their combined 47.7 percent of the team’s target share gives hope this offense can salvage some fantasy utility from its wideouts.
8
RB Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots
Rhamondre Stevenson totaled 18 utilizations, including a dozen rushing attempts, pacing the backfield in touches. But Elliott wasn’t too far behind with seven carries and as many targets. Of his 14 total utilizations, he totaled 43 yards and lost a fumble, so it wasn’t all coming up roses in his New England debut. Nevertheless, that kind of potential weekly workload makes Elliott a flex gamble with the right matchups.
7
WR Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns
Yes, three catches for 43 yards isn’t anything of note, but the former New York Jet was targeted seven times in this blowout win, seeing as many looks as Amari Cooper and more than each Donovan Peoples-Jones (2) and David Njoku (3). Moore has flashed a time or two in his NFL career with substandard quarterback, so he’s definitely one to watch as a possible emerging threat from this offense.
6
WR Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots
While some of the added volume was due to DeVante Parker being absent (what else is new?) and Philadelphia getting out to an early lead, Bourne’s 11 targets shouldn’t be glossed over. He has shown useful for fantasy owners during his career, including a 55-800-5 line with the Pats in 2021 before falling off last season. Bourne’s two touchdown grabs will garner plenty of attention on the wire, therefore gamers will have to spend up to find out if he’s in for a rebound. History suggests this will go down as his busiest game of 2023.
5
Chicago Bears backfield
Rookie Roschon Johnson led the backfield in fantasy points (17.5), thanks to a TD run and six receptions. He has owned the third-down work and matched the same five carries given to D’Onta Foreman, but Khalil Herbert still shouldered the largest workload with 14 total utilizations, highlighted by nine attempts on the ground. This situation remains in flux and could significantly shift from game to game, so don’t put a ton of stock in the split just yet. That said, Johnson was one of my favorite sleeper targets this draft season, so it’s tough for me to not get a little excited here.
4
TE Hayden Hurst, Carolina Panthers
It’s no secret that inexperienced quarterbacks typically send ample attention toward the tight end position. It wasn’t any different in Week 1 with Bryce Young and the well-traveled Hurst. Seven passes were directed his way, and the former South Carolina Gamecock came through with 41 yards and a touchdown on five snags. The volume could be a weekly situation as long as the oft-injured Hurst can stay upright, especially if no one from the underwhelming cast of receivers steps up.
3
WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
A promising debut for the rookie speedster comes with a caveat of Mark Andrews (quad) wasn’t on the field. The 10 targets sent Flowers’ way ended with a 9-78-0 line, and he added nine more yards on two rushing attempts. The desire to get him in space will result in manufactured touches, but the return of Andrews absolutely will cap Flowers’ target upside. Be pleased with something in the vicinity of 6-8 utilizations as a weekly average.
2
Los Angeles Rams wide receivers
No Cooper Kupp for the next three games means we should see Nacua’s target share maintain a healthy percentage of Matthew Stafford‘s throws for the time being. He even has upside once Kupp returns. The rookie drew praise during the summer program as being ahead of his years, and we saw it on full display in Week 1 with his league-high 15 targets. Nacua landed 10 of them for 119 yards, but he wasn’t alone in the fun. Explosive slot man Tutu Atwell snared six of eight throws his way and managed 119 yards. Those 23 targets came at the expense of Van Jefferson, who mustered a 4-24-0 line on his five looks. Both Atwell and Nacua should be waiver targets this week.
1
Atlanta Falcons backfield
It’s not that Bijan Robinson‘s fine NFL debut was in any way surprising but rather the amount of action Atlanta sent toward his backup, Tyler Allgeier, especially in the red zone. Robinson rushed 10 times — five fewer than his backfield mate — and the rookie hauled each of his six targets for 27 yards along with his first NFL touchdown. Allgeier was expected to see a handful of plays each week, and while it may still shake out that way in the long run, his 18 total utilizations stands out as one of the biggest surprises of the week. One of the touchdowns was scored after Robinson ripped off a 21-yarder and needed a breather, so circumstances played a role in that regard, but the utilizations still deserve strong attention.